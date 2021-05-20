Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for DiaSorin S.p.A. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaSorin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $175.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.11 and its 200-day moving average is $193.85. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.59.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

