Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Decreased by Analyst

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Livent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 514,927 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Livent by 262.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Livent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.