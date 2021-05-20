Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Decreased by Analyst

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Livent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

LTHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

NYSE LTHM opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Livent by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Livent by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

