Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Raised by Analyst

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Wedbush also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRTK. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $389.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

