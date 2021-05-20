Qcash One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.17 Billion (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $69.69 million and approximately $2.17 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00072266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00451015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00204859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004259 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.92 or 0.00995369 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

