Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.120-4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.05 billion-$12.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.14 billion.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.31. The company had a trading volume of 43,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,393. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.10.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

