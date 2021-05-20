Quantstamp (QSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $36.95 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $36.95 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00075604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.27 or 0.01178529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.46 or 0.09860667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00101139 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

