QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Hits $1,047.84 on Top Exchanges

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $1,047.84 or 0.02560806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $167.40 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00070888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.00407828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00218743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.41 or 0.00954115 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

