QUINADS (QUIN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 62.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. QUINADS has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $4.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUINADS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00131082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002319 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.65 or 0.00930424 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @QuinAdsToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com

QUINADS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

