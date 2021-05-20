Quiztok Trading Up 41.2% Over Last Week (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $65.24 million and $2.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,973,023 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

