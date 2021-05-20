R David Rosato Sells 15,209 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23.

PBCT opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,910,000 after acquiring an additional 634,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

