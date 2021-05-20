Ragnarok Market Capitalization Hits $7,921.85 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $7,921.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00072822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00412563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00217446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.01 or 0.00983960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00034300 BTC.

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

