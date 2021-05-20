Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.10 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $9.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.87. 4,649,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,676. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

