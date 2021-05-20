RAMP (RAMP) Trading 39.1% Lower This Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $97.66 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.97 or 0.01149446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.96 or 0.09638248 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,158,823 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

