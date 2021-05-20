Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report $572.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.08 million and the lowest is $490.93 million. Range Resources reported sales of $376.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Capital One Financial raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after buying an additional 898,973 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,931,000 after buying an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.