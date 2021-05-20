Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,236,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 211,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.89% of Range Resources worth $102,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after buying an additional 898,973 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

