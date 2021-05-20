Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0016

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $3,617.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00072591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.00416060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00224917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.01008993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034316 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.