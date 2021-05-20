Raymond James Analysts Give Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) a C$15.50 Price Target

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been assigned a C$15.50 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Shares of DIR.UN traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$14.15. 661,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,904. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.70. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$9.63 and a 52-week high of C$14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

