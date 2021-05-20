Raymond James Analysts Give First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) a C$37.00 Price Target

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) received a C$37.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.75.

FM stock traded down C$0.51 on Thursday, reaching C$27.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,064. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The company has a market cap of C$18.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 660.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275 over the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

