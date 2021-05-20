Raymond James Comments on Questor Technology Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.30 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QST. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

CVE:QST opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of C$1.24 and a 1-year high of C$3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.29. The firm has a market cap of C$50.71 million and a PE ratio of -12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.