Raymond James Comments on Questor Technology Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.80 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.30 million.

QST has been the subject of several other research reports. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday.

QST stock opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$50.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

