Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IVN. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE:IVN opened at C$8.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a current ratio of 42.46 and a quick ratio of 39.17. The firm has a market cap of C$10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 965.56. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.74.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

