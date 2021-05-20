Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.72% of Raymond James worth $94,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $21,314,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $6,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $132.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

