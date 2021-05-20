Raymond James Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $252.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $217.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.85. The company has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

