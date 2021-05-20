Raymond James Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $252.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $217.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.85. The company has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
