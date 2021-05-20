Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 92,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,606. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of -73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

