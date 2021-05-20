RDA Financial Network Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.6% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

