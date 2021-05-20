RDA Financial Network Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $237.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.37. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

