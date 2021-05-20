Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Shares Down 9.4%

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) shares fell 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,729,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 981,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Real Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLBD)

Canadian American Standard Hemp, Inc develops proprietary materials processing technology that processes hemp biomass into isolate. The company produces tinctures, capsules, topical products, vape cartridges, and oral sprays that contain cannabidiol isolate. Its brands include American Standard Hemp, WA Lingual Melts, Honest Hemp Company, IFUSE Drinks, and CBD THERA.

