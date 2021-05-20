REAL Price Tops $0.0969 on Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One REAL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a total market cap of $974,422.86 and approximately $1,224.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REAL has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00076544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.24 or 0.01191112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.39 or 0.09895758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055628 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

