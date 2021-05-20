Realio Network (RIO) Reaches Market Cap of $13.59 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Realio Network has a market cap of $13.59 million and $1.13 million worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00005010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00399581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00218667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.57 or 0.00960212 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

