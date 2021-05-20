Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $102.63 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

