Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fiverr International (FVRR)

Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $333.00 to $296.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $350.00 to $280.00.

5/10/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $280.00.

5/7/2021 – Fiverr International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $333.00 to $296.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Fiverr International is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Fiverr International is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $171.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.57 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.19.

Get Fiverr International Ltd alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.