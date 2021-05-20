Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MAG Silver (MAG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG):

5/20/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – MAG Silver had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.50 to $22.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

4/13/2021 – MAG Silver is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 407,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,296. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $1,471,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

