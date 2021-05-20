Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ScanSource (SCSC)

ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2021 – ScanSource had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – ScanSource had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – ScanSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

5/3/2021 – ScanSource had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

4/7/2021 – ScanSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

3/23/2021 – ScanSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

SCSC stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.71. 2,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

