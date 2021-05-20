Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS: TCNNF):

5/18/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $118.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $89.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $83.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.50 to $60.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.50 to $60.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Trulieve Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $84.00.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

