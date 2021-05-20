Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for II-VI (IIVI)

II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2021 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

5/17/2021 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

5/13/2021 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

5/13/2021 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

5/7/2021 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

4/1/2021 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.86. 53,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,044. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44.

Get II-VI Incorporated alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,840,590. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 107.9% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in II-VI by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.