Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ero Copper (ERO)

5/20/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.50 to C$30.00.

5/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$27.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$27.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Ero Copper was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

5/5/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Ero Copper had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

4/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ERO traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.78. 130,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,492. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$15.55 and a one year high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.7399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

