Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ero Copper (ERO)

Ero Copper (TSE: ERO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/20/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.50 to C$30.00.
- 5/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$27.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$27.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Ero Copper was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.
- 5/5/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Ero Copper had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.
- 4/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ERO traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.78. 130,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,492. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. Ero Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$15.55 and a one year high of C$29.76.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.7399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
