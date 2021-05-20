RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $212.65 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.00450839 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00172562 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00205088 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 54.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003445 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

