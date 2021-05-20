Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -168.29 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.