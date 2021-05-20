Reef (REEF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $396.81 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $396.81 million and approximately $204.78 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reef has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00115022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.11 or 0.01195615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00057796 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

