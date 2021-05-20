Refinable Reaches Market Cap of $41.24 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $41.24 million and approximately $426,740.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00071099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.00464927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00216626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.56 or 0.00962816 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033332 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

