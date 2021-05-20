Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of RGL traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 86.20 ($1.13). 1,444,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.82. The company has a market cap of £371.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.50 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

