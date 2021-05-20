Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

LON RGL traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86.20 ($1.13). 1,444,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.50 ($1.16). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.82.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

