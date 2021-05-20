Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.
LON RGL traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86.20 ($1.13). 1,444,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 88.50 ($1.16). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.82.
Regional REIT Company Profile
