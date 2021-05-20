Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $31.16

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.16, but opened at $32.96. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNLX. Investec raised Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -194.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

