REPO (REPO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $136,432.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $4.90 million and $136,432.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REPO has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00072226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00404780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00224560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.01006023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034501 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

