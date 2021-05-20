Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Decreased by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,054 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.86% of Republic Services worth $272,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,138. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

