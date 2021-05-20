Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OncoCyte Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OncoCyte in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30).

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $413.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 94.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,183 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,173.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 50.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 383,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $52,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,613.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

