Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ross Stores, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel expects that the apparel retailer will earn $5.42 per share for the year. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $125.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.31. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.98, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

