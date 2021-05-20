Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 20th (ABX, AEM, AGI, AYA, BTO, CG, DNLM, DPM, EDV, ELD)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 20th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$39.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$108.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$14.25. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$9.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$11.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$57.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65). Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$200.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$21.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$12.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$6.25. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

See results about (LON:J) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$57.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$14.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$26.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$8.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$108.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$21.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$16.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$3.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$14.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.66). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

