Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT):

5/20/2021 – ADC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – ADC Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

5/17/2021 – ADC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – ADC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – ADC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – ADC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – ADC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – ADC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – ADC Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – ADC Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

3/23/2021 – ADC Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,078. ADC Therapeutics SA has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.54. Equities research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

